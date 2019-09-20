Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.38. Dean Foods shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 1,492,614 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on DF. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dean Foods Co will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Dean Foods news, CEO Eric Beringause bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dean Foods by 1,129.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dean Foods by 236.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,610,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dean Foods by 320.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

