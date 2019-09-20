David Malcolm Balfour Legresley Purchases 4,000 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.02 per share, with a total value of C$96,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$96,080.

Equitable Group stock traded up C$1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,605. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. Equitable Group Inc. has a one year low of C$56.12 and a one year high of C$104.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.40.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$121.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.2293589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.83%.

EQB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

