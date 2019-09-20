DAO.Casino 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,426.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $5,426.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.