Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Sell

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded Eisai from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ESALY stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Eisai has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

