Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.06

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $222.06 and traded as low as $243.22. Daily Journal shares last traded at $245.49, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on DJCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 205.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 120.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.