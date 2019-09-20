Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 44,651.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.02. 168,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,172. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $385.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.50.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

