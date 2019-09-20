Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 288,569 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,569 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jorge P. Lemann purchased 3,496,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $28.28. 90,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

