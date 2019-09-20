Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86,891 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises approximately 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,820. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $200.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,729. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.41. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $209.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

