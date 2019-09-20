Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 141.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,309 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of Planet Fitness worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $294,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 50.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,225. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

