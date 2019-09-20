Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1,846.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 252,236 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 81.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after buying an additional 266,859 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 405,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,029,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after buying an additional 1,400,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 292,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 243,441 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. 44,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

