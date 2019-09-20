CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$16.50 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.70.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CRT.UN stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.39. The company had a trading volume of 489,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,694. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.26 and a 1 year high of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.28.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.