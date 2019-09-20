CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 97.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 64,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 3,824.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 663.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 63,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27. CSW Industrials Inc has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

