Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) PT Set at $10.00 by Citigroup

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) has been given a $10.00 price target by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ BREW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 34.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter worth $351,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.