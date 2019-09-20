Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will post sales of $7.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.70 million and the lowest is $5.40 million. Correvio Pharma posted sales of $7.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year sales of $33.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.47 million to $35.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.34 million, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $52.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 575.20% and a negative net margin of 107.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CORV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Correvio Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.37. Correvio Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORV. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 130,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

