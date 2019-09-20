Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Set at $33.00 by Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW) has been given a $33.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. S&P Equity Research downgraded Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus set a $42.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

GLW traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. 6,368,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,551. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 853,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 532,600 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 227,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Corning by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 116,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

