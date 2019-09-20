Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter valued at $234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter valued at $581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 91.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLRS shares. ValuEngine lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 5,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,886. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

