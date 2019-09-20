Contrasting J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) and Apex Global Brands (NYSE:APEX)

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) and Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of J.Jill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Apex Global Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of J.Jill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Apex Global Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for J.Jill and Apex Global Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill 0 4 1 0 2.20 Apex Global Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

J.Jill currently has a consensus price target of $4.14, suggesting a potential upside of 112.65%. Given J.Jill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Apex Global Brands.

Risk & Volatility

J.Jill has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apex Global Brands has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J.Jill and Apex Global Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill $706.26 million 0.12 $30.52 million $0.72 2.70 Apex Global Brands $24.44 million 0.37 -$12.33 million N/A N/A

J.Jill has higher revenue and earnings than Apex Global Brands.

Profitability

This table compares J.Jill and Apex Global Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill -11.90% 6.55% 1.59% Apex Global Brands -17.93% -28.33% -4.19%

Summary

J.Jill beats Apex Global Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. Its targeted customers are 45 years and older. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs. As of April 3, 2019, it operated approximately 280 stores. J.Jill, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc., a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout. It maintains license agreements with retailers and manufacturers that span approximately 140 countries in approximately 20,000 retail locations and digital commerce. The company was formerly known as Cherokee Inc. and changed its name to Apex Global Brands Inc. in June 2019. Apex Global Brands Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

