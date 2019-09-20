Contrasting Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Timberline Resources (NYSE:TLRS)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Gold Fields alerts:

This table compares Gold Fields and Timberline Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $2.58 billion 1.59 -$348.20 million $0.07 70.57 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$5.05 million N/A N/A

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Fields.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gold Fields and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 1 2 1 0 2.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gold Fields presently has a consensus price target of $4.77, suggesting a potential downside of 3.44%. Given Gold Fields’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Dividends

Gold Fields pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Timberline Resources does not pay a dividend. Gold Fields pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Fields has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Timberline Resources N/A -13.55% -12.81%

Summary

Gold Fields beats Timberline Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.