ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Reaches $6.35 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. ContentBox has a market cap of $6.35 million and $39,078.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008175 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000276 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000556 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,259,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Huobi, DDEX, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

