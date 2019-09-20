Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Set at $235.00 by HSBC

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has been given a $235.00 target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.36.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.10. 1,554,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,829. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.36.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,015,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,902 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

