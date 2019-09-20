Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 89,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,626. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.59 million. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 14.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.