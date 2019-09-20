Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.60

Comet Industries Ltd (CVE:CMU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 11800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and a P/E ratio of 276.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.14.

About Comet Industries (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. acquires, holds, manages, and rents land and a commercial building located at the corner of Carrall and Powell Streets in the Gastown area of Vancouver, Canada. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

