Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 6.0% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $158,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,206,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 53,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 24.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 584,243 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,702,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 230.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 125,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Guggenheim upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. 10,091,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,928,125. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $210.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

