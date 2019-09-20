Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,443,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after purchasing an additional 777,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,120,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $72.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.