Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) will announce $28.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Colony Credit Real Estate posted sales of $29.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year sales of $103.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $110.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $146.40 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $161.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 269.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7,415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 937,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 925,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,435,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 823,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 220,754 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLNC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.32. 531,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.57%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

