Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 257,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $257,534.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,096.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $574,205. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67,855.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

