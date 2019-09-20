CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Get CNOOC alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CICC Research upgraded CNOOC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded CNOOC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded CNOOC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of CNOOC stock opened at $160.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.21. CNOOC has a 1 year low of $139.77 and a 1 year high of $202.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $4.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CNOOC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 346,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in CNOOC by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CNOOC by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CNOOC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNOOC (CEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.