Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Trading Up 0.2%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS)’s share price were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.22, approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

About Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

