Chronologic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $307.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $106,833.00 and approximately $307.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00210687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.01210173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018181 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020938 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,190,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,504 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

