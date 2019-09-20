Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.45.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. 4,734,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,117. Chewy has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.