Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. 5,274,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84. Chewy has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.