Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Set at $30.00 by Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) received a $30.00 price target from analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. 4,734,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.68. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

