ChessCoin (CHESS) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. One ChessCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. ChessCoin has a market cap of $82,691.00 and $1.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

