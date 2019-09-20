Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.53.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $43.29. 54,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.