Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.78, approximately 4,920,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 1,560,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63.
In other Change Healthcare news, CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider August Calhoun purchased 427,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. Insiders acquired a total of 578,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,783,190 over the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
Change Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNG)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
