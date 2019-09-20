Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.78, approximately 4,920,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 1,560,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.66 million. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Change Healthcare news, CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider August Calhoun purchased 427,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. Insiders acquired a total of 578,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,783,190 over the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

