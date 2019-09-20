CFun (CFUN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One CFun coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $32.15 and $20.33. During the last seven days, CFun has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. CFun has a total market capitalization of $3,059.00 and $14.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00210189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.01216844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017613 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020644 BTC.

About CFun

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 coins. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . CFun’s official website is www.cfunproject.com

Buying and Selling CFun

CFun can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CFun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

