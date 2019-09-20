Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,444,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 615,615 shares.The stock last traded at $24.59 and had previously closed at $24.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $196.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Oakley purchased 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,332.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,711.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 141.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,961,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank in the second quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 153.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 884,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 535,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSFL)

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.