Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 143.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,566 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up approximately 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $23,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.38. 771,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.