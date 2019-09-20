CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 3,195 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $324.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.11.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $507,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 807,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian D. Coleman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,126,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

