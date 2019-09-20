Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Trading 7.4% Higher

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.92, 1,014,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 242% from the average session volume of 296,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 76.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,582.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 2,262 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $103,034.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

