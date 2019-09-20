Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 247.29 ($3.23).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 224.10 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 202.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.38. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 280.60 ($3.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Ian Hawksworth purchased 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £17,877.42 ($23,360.02).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

