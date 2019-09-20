Canaccord Genuity Lowers Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fibrocell Science from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fibrocell Science from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Fibrocell Science from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of FCSC opened at $2.92 on Monday. Fibrocell Science has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.30. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fibrocell Science will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fibrocell Science by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 230,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 204,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fibrocell Science during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

