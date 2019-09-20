Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given a $215.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has been assigned a $215.00 target price by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.06.

BURL traded up $4.08 on Tuesday, reaching $200.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.22 and a 200-day moving average of $169.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $209.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total transaction of $170,187.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,528.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Crimmins sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $2,874,117.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,162 shares of company stock valued at $18,310,608. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,122,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 34.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

