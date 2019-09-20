Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given a $47.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $47.00 target price on Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRKS. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

BRKS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 463,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,047,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,509,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,977,000 after buying an additional 261,019 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,505,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,847,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,736,000 after buying an additional 813,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 585,715 shares during the period.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

