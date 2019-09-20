Brokerages Set William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Price Target at GBX 231.63

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.63 ($3.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMH shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of WMH stock traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 189.90 ($2.48). 8,525,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. William Hill has a 52 week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 266.70 ($3.48). The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 67.82.

William Hill (LON:WMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The gambling company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). On average, research analysts forecast that William Hill will post 1639.0000006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. William Hill’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

