Brokerages Set Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) PT at $81.14

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,829 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Square by 130.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 190.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 78.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 38.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,881.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

