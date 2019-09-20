Brokerages Set Informa PLC (LON:INF) Price Target at GBX 899.75

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 899.75 ($11.76).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INF. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital lowered Informa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of INF traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 841 ($10.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a one year low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 850.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 802.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 7.55 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

