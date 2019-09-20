Brokerages Set GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) PT at $9.67

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNMK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,393. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $330.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 167.54% and a negative net margin of 63.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,659 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $100,453.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,278.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 18,350 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $119,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,847 shares of company stock worth $359,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 24.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

