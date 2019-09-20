Brokerages Set $27.00 Target Price for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Agilysys an industry rank of 202 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Agilysys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $270,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,007.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $572,970 and have sold 136,700 shares valued at $2,962,153. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,044,000 after buying an additional 185,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,876,000 after buying an additional 53,960 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,968,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 26.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 57,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,655. The company has a market capitalization of $663.37 million, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

