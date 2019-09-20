Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to Post ($0.08) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.57 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lithium Americas an industry rank of 217 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 67.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,853,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 748,999 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 101.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 546,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 274,960 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,500. The company has a market capitalization of $277.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.34. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 497.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

